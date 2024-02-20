PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Ben Kohles seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He took 42nd at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Kohles finished 42nd (with a score of -6) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Kohles' Recent Performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Ben Kohles has averaged 275.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kohles is averaging -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-272.8275.9
    Greens in Regulation %-83.33%54.86%
    Putts Per Round-29.0029.9
    Par Breakers-30.56%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance-5.56%10.76%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kohles' Best Finishes

    • Kohles last season took part in one tournaments, and he finished in the top 10.
    • Last season Kohles' best performance came when he shot -19 and finished fifth at The RSM Classic.

    Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.310 mark ranked 34th in the field.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 58th in the field with a mark of -0.860.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.709, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.564) at The RSM Classic in November 2023. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.069

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kohles' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

