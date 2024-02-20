Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Ben Kohles seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He took 42nd at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2022.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Kohles finished 42nd (with a score of -6) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Kohles' Recent Performances
- Kohles has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- Ben Kohles has averaged 275.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kohles is averaging -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|272.8
|275.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|83.33%
|54.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|5.56%
|10.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles last season took part in one tournaments, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came when he shot -19 and finished fifth at The RSM Classic.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.310 mark ranked 34th in the field.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 58th in the field with a mark of -0.860.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.709, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.564) at The RSM Classic in November 2023. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.069
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.