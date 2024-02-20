MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five appearances, Daffue has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.

MJ Daffue has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Daffue is averaging -2.585 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.