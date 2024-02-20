MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
MJ Daffue enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Daffue missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Daffue's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Daffue has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
- MJ Daffue has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue is averaging -2.585 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Daffue has an average of -3.009 in his past five tournaments.
Daffue's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|310.5
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.99%
|72.69%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|57
|22.92%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|16.67%
Daffue's Best Finishes
- Daffue, who took part in 33 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Daffue's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 15th at the Valero Texas Open.
- Daffue's 330 points last season placed him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Daffue's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.571
|2.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.374
|-1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.199
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.209
|-2.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.211
|-3.009
Daffue's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|74-67-68-66
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|2
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-74-71-69
|-1
|40
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|68-72-72-69
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-70-74
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|16
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|66-70-70-68
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|70-66-70-67
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
