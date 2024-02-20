PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    MJ Daffue enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Daffue at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Daffue missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Daffue's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Daffue has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • MJ Daffue has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Daffue is averaging -2.585 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Daffue has an average of -3.009 in his past five tournaments.
    Daffue's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance29310.5309.5
    Greens in Regulation %9966.99%72.69%
    Putts Per Round13729.2430.4
    Par Breakers5722.92%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%16.67%

    Daffue's Best Finishes

    • Daffue, who took part in 33 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Daffue's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 15th at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Daffue's 330 points last season placed him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Daffue's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5712.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.374-1.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.199-0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.209-2.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.211-3.009

    Daffue's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2174-67-68-66-539
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open6472-70-74-73+12
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-74-71-69-140
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-68-73-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1568-72-72-69-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-67+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-70-74E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-73+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-69-70-71-516
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2466-70-70-68-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-68-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1670-66-70-67-1528
    July 27-303M Open4368-69-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3869-69-68-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

