Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    When he hits the links February 22-25, Nate Lashley will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. In 2023, he shot -7 and finished 39th at Vidanta Vallarta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lashley has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -10.
    • Lashley last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of -7.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Lashley has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He finished with a score of -11 in his only recent appearance.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lashley is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season, which ranked 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 124th, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley had a 0.318 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 81st last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124297.4291.4
    Greens in Regulation %2269.73%50.43%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.3
    Par Breakers5523.00%23.93%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.67%14.96%

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley took part in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
    • Last season Lashley put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (five shots back of the winner).
    • Lashley compiled 455 points last season, which ranked him 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.201.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 6.094. In that event, he finished 23rd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley produced his best performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.308). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1050.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.318-0.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0630.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0740.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3510.977

    Lashley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open371-65-67-69-1693
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6069-71-73-75E5
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

