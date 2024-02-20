Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
When he hits the links February 22-25, Nate Lashley will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. In 2023, he shot -7 and finished 39th at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lashley has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -10.
- Lashley last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of -7.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Lashley has finished in the top five once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He finished with a score of -11 in his only recent appearance.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lashley is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season, which ranked 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 124th, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley had a 0.318 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 81st last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.4
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.73%
|50.43%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|55
|23.00%
|23.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.67%
|14.96%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley took part in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
- Last season Lashley put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (five shots back of the winner).
- Lashley compiled 455 points last season, which ranked him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.201.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 6.094. In that event, he finished 23rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley produced his best performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.308). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.105
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.063
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.351
|0.977
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|71-65-67-69
|-16
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|69-71-73-75
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.