Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five events, Lashley has finished in the top five once.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He finished with a score of -11 in his only recent appearance.

Nate Lashley has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.