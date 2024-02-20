Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.167. In that event, he finished 23rd.

Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas produced his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.545. In that event, he finished 23rd.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.294 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.