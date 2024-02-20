Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Jhonattan Vegas enters the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 after a 22nd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Vegas' first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Vegas has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished -9 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging -2.592 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -1.381 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.7
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.39%
|57.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.26%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.60%
|12.39%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas, who played seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Last season Vegas' best performance came when he shot -5 and finished 21st at The Honda Classic.
- Vegas collected 112 points last season, ranking 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.167. In that event, he finished 23rd.
- Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas produced his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.545. In that event, he finished 23rd.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.294 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.381
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-72-70-64
|-5
|39
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
