Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 53rd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Duncan has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Duncan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Duncan has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging 0.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 (22nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR with a mark of -0.125.
- On the greens, Duncan registered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 113th on TOUR, while he ranked 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He broke par 21.87% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.80%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.50
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|97
|21.87%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.18%
|9.57%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Last season Duncan participated in 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Duncan had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -17 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- With 403 points last season, Duncan ranked 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.485 mark ranked second in the field.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 2.936 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.813. He finished third in that event.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.121 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.484
|1.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.125
|-1.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.348
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.104
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.093
|0.884
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|3
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|190
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-69-70-75
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
