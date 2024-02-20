PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 53rd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Duncan has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Duncan has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging 0.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 (22nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR with a mark of -0.125.
    • On the greens, Duncan registered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 113th on TOUR, while he ranked 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He broke par 21.87% of the time (97th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8290.3
    Greens in Regulation %970.80%59.26%
    Putts Per Round16129.5029.9
    Par Breakers9721.87%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.18%9.57%

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Last season Duncan participated in 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Duncan had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -17 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 403 points last season, Duncan ranked 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.485 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 2.936 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.813. He finished third in that event.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.121 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4841.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.125-1.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.3480.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1040.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0930.884

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic367-67-68-66-12190
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-69-70-75-17
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship371-65-67-68-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

