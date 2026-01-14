PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2026 Sony Open in Hawaii preview: Betting odds and stats

Golfbet News

    The PGA TOUR heads to Honolulu, Hawaii this week for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Jan. 15-18, 2026
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $9.1 million
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    Betting profiles for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Jan 13, 2026

    Running with Rick: How data trends shape best bets for Sony Open in Hawaii

    Golfbet News
    Jan 12, 2026

    Odds Outlook: Breaking down the betting board as season begins at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Jan 13, 2026

    Bolton: Setting table for 2026 PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf season, beginning in Hawaii

    Golfbet News
    Sony Open in Hawaii

