Billy Horschel betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Horschel has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.