Austin Eckroat betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Austin Eckroat (C) of the United States watches as Nick Hardy of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Eckroat's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2024
|T42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|2023
|T12
|66-66-68-68
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|63-71-67-68
|-15
|59
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|4
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|62-71-71-71
|-5
|38
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.279
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posted a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat sported a 0.321 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Eckroat delivered a -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Eckroat posted a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
