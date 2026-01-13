PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat (C) of the United States watches as Nick Hardy of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-70-2
    2024T4265-66-69-72-8
    2023T1266-66-68-68-12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1559
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.279

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat posted a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat sported a 0.321 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Eckroat delivered a -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Eckroat posted a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

