Jordan Smith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Jordan Smith has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his first appearance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Smith's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.104
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 in his past five tournaments, showing positive performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smith recorded a -0.219 mark in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the green, Smith delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid short game performance.
- On the greens, Smith posted a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts, suggesting his putting has been a weakness recently.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
