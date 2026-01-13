Collin Morikawa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Collin Morikawa finished tied for seventh at 18-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Morikawa's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T7
|66-65-67-64
|-18
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2021, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.056
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 in his past five starts, demonstrating solid driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Morikawa averaged 0.719 in his past five tournaments, showing strong iron play.
- Around the green, Morikawa averaged -0.318 Strokes Gained in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
