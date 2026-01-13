Russell Henley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Henley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Henley has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Henley has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.