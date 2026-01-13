PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
59M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 07: Russell Henley hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 07: Russell Henley hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley finished tied for 10th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Henley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1066-67-67-68-12
    2024T469-66-66-63-16
    2023T3267-69-67-68-9
    2022262-63-67-65-23
    2021T1166-64-65-68-17

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 23-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1965-68-74-72-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT261-66-69-69-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1569-68-68-73-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1766-70-71-66-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.983

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posted an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Henley delivered a 0.470 mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Henley averaged 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Henley posted a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

