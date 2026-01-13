PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chad Ramey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, posting scores of 2-under in 2025 and 1-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii since 2023.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Ramey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-68-2
    2024MC70-69-1
    2023T5468-70-72-64-6
    2022MC67-70-3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 6-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-69-69-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT869-70-72-65-440

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.206

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid tee-to-green play.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey averaged -0.196 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On and around the greens, Ramey delivered averages of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW