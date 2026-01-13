Chad Ramey betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Chad Ramey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, posting scores of 2-under in 2025 and 1-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii since 2023.
Ramey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2023
|T54
|68-70-72-64
|-6
|2022
|MC
|67-70
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 6-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|40
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.206
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid tee-to-green play.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey averaged -0.196 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- On and around the greens, Ramey delivered averages of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
