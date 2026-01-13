Seamus Power betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Seamus Power missed the cut at 5-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Power's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2024
|T74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2022
|T3
|63-68-65-65
|-19
|2021
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 19-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-67-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|7-3
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Power has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Power has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.284
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.425 over his past five tournaments shows strength in his iron play.
- Power's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.273 over his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement in the short game.
- His Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.146 over his past five tournaments suggests challenges on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
