PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Seamus Power missed the cut at 5-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Power at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Power's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-72+5
    2024T7472-66-69-72-1
    2022T363-68-65-65-19
    2021MC70-68-2

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Power's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 19-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-68-65-67-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-68-67-73-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2768-66-67-70-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship5970-70-68-72-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-68-67-73-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-69-70-74-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-67-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-66-68-70-1323.955
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC7-3----
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-73+7--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.284

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.425 over his past five tournaments shows strength in his iron play.
    • Power's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.273 over his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement in the short game.
    • His Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.146 over his past five tournaments suggests challenges on the greens.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Davis Chatfield betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Zach Bauchou betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW