5H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a second shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 45th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4569-66-69-69-7
    2024T1069-67-66-65-13
    2022MC71-70+1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.587

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

