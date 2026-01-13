S.H. Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
S.H. Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|2023
|T12
|65-67-68-68
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 1-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.147
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim averaged 0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim posted a -0.429 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Kim delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kim posted a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
