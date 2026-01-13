PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his second shot on the eighth hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 65th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6569-68-71-68-4
    2024T3069-68-66-68-9

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at nine-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT476-6-5-6--6

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.820

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hisatsune averaged -0.058 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

