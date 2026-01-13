PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Steven Fisk missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Fisk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-67-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-73-72-68-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5366-70-70-69-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship170-65-65-64-24--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3070-72-71-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-69-70-71-24.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7471-66-70-73-42.600
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2866-70-72-71-116.956

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.723

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fisk sported a 0.009 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Fisk delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Fisk posted a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

