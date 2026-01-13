Steven Fisk betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Steven Fisk missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Fisk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-73-72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|66-70-72-71
|-1
|16.956
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.723
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fisk sported a 0.009 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Fisk delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Fisk posted a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
