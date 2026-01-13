Davis Chatfield betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Davis Chatfield hits his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 4, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Chatfield has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. The tournament runs Jan. 15-18 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.733
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.000
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T3
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|145.000
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|72-65-67-68
|-16
|44.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T31
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|23.000
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T11
|66-65-65-68
|-20
|61.400
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Chatfield for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
