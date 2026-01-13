PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield hits his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 4, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Davis Chatfield hits his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 4, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Chatfield has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. The tournament runs Jan. 15-18 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1876-71-68-70-349.733
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1559-70-65-70-2057.000
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-71+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1568-68-65-68-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT362-68-64-67-23145.000
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1772-65-67-68-1644.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3170-70-70-70-823.000
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST1166-65-65-68-2061.400

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • Chatfield has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Chatfield for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Dickson shoots 62, among three tied for Round 2 lead at The Bahamas Golf Classic

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for Sony Open in Hawaii?

    Latest
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW