1H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States hits a chip shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to Waialae Country Club for the Sony Open in Hawaii, set for Jan. 15-18, 2026. Kim missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, shooting 2-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-65-2
    2024T4269-69-66-68-8
    2023MC72-71+3
    2021T6567-69-69-68-7

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 42nd at 8-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.271

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Kim posted a 0.078 mark, indicating steady approach play.
    • Around the greens, Kim struggled with a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

