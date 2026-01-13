Michael Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Michael Kim of the United States hits a chip shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to Waialae Country Club for the Sony Open in Hawaii, set for Jan. 15-18, 2026. Kim missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, shooting 2-under.
Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|2024
|T42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|T65
|67-69-69-68
|-7
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 42nd at 8-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.271
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Kim posted a 0.078 mark, indicating steady approach play.
- Around the greens, Kim struggled with a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
