39M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150

    Sargent's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.466

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Sargent sported a -0.651 mark.
    • On the greens, Sargent delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

