Gordon Sargent betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
Sargent's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.466
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Sargent sported a -0.651 mark.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
