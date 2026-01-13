Adam Scott betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Adam Scott of Australia looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Adam Scott has made two appearances at this event in recent years, finishing tied for 21st in 2023 at 11-under. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Scott's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T21
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|2021
|T41
|69-64-70-66
|-11
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.556
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott averaged 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance from the tee box.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scott posted a 0.280 mark in his past five tournaments, showing strong iron play.
- Around the greens, Scott struggled slightly with a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. However, he compensated with a positive 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over the same period.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
