4H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Adam Scott of Australia looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Adam Scott of Australia looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott has made two appearances at this event in recent years, finishing tied for 21st in 2023 at 11-under. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Scott's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2169-66-67-67-11
    2021T4169-64-70-66-11

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.556

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott averaged 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance from the tee box.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scott posted a 0.280 mark in his past five tournaments, showing strong iron play.
    • Around the greens, Scott struggled slightly with a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. However, he compensated with a positive 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over the same period.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

