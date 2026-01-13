PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Mac Meissner finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Meissner's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2167-67-68-68-10

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1867-66-66-66-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2773-68-67-69-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1467-69-69-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-72-73-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship265-63-70-66-16300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-67-68-1652
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top-20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.109

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournament starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner averaged 0.332 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Meissner delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Meissner posted a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    PGA TOUR Studios announces 'Mindful' series, exploring power of mental game in golf

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Ping adds G440 K driver with highest MOI in lineup; launches new line of s259 wedges

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW