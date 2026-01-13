Mac Meissner betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Meissner has finished in the top-20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Meissner has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.