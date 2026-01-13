Johnny Keefer betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Johnny Keefer of The United States reacts after playing a shot during the pro-am prior to the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer will be making his return to Waialae Country Club for the first time in the past five years as he tees off Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii. The tournament offers a $9.1 million purse at the 7,044-yard, par-70 course in Honolulu, Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This marks Keefer's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-64-67-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Keefer has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.410
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Keefer recorded a -0.161 mark, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Keefer struggled with a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a positive 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which was his strongest area of performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.