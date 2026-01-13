PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 37th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3770-66-69-67-8
    2024T2470-62-68-70-10
    2023T7369-69-71-70-1
    2022MC69-70-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4870-73-72-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1972-68-69-71E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT969-63-72-67-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3167-66-72-68-725.000
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT14----30.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.801

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong tee shot performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kitayama showed a 0.398 mark in his past five starts. He has been effective with his iron play leading into greens.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating some challenges with his putting stroke.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

