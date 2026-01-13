Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Kitayama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.