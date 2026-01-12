Odds Outlook: Breaking down betting board as 2026 season begins at Sony Open in Hawaii
Ben Griffin begins his 2026 campaign at the Sony Open in Hawaii
Written by Mike Glasscott
Happy New Year and welcome to the start of the 2026 PGA TOUR season!
The Sony Open in Hawaii is the first of 34 events on the docket, and Russell Henley (+1100) is the man to beat at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The five-time PGA TOUR winner and 2025 Ryder Cup participant will lead the field of 120 players at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The highlights of his 2025 season were a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and a pair of T2 paydays at the Travelers Championship and TOUR Championship in Atlanta.
He was one of three players to cash in the top 10 at least 10 times. His first professional start with a TOUR card was at this event in 2013. He posted 24-under (256) and won by three shots. The runner-up in the 2022 playoff, he also added a T4 in 2024 and a T10 in 2025. Waialae will play 7,044 yards to par 70 for the 20th consecutive season.
Second choice Ben Griffin (+1600) exploded onto the scene in 2025 and will make his fourth appearance at Waialae. The North Carolina native lifted the trophy three times last year, including in his 30th and final event in early November at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.
The first-time Ryder Cupper also lifted hardware at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Charles Schwab Challenge and added a pair of second-place finishes. He collected 12 top-10 paydays on the season, trailing only Scottie Scheffler (17; not entered) for the most on TOUR. Only Scheffler had more victories (six) last year.
The 2022 Sony Open champion Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) will make his 13th appearance on Oahu. The Japanese legend owns 11 career TOUR victories and is fresh off a title at the Hero World Challenge in December. An unusually busy fall saw him earn T20 or better in five events worldwide, including a pair of top-seven results in Korea and Japan before concluding his 2025 with the trophy.
After falling short of the weekend in his first three visits at Waialae, he is on a run of nine straight weekend tee times with six results earning T30 or better, including T16 in 2025.
Former world No. 2 Collin Morikawa (+2000) continues his quest for his first official win since the 2023 Baycurrent Classic. The two-time major champion, who posted the low gross at the 2024 TOUR Championship, earned three top-10 paydays in his first five starts of 2025, including a pair of second-place finishes. He hit the top 10 only once in his final 15 events and went through a multitude of caddies in search of a spark. Making his first appearance at Waialae since posting 18-under for T7 in 2021, Morikawa’s stellar approach play should give his putter plenty of chances to catch fire on the Bermuda greens.
J.J. Spaun (+2000) dropped gamers and investors a clue at this event last season that would set the foundation for a career-best 2025. The Californian held the 54-hole lead, shot 68 in the final round, and missed the playoff by one shot. Never daunted, he went on to share second at the Cognizant Classic in February before battling and losing to Rory McIlroy (not entered) in a Monday playoff at THE PLAYERS Championship in March. His excellent start was paid off by that putt to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont in June, securing his first major championship. His career-best season continued with another playoff defeat to open the FedExCup Playoffs, plus a T6 at the Procore Championship and a T4 at the Hero World Challenge.
Rounding out the crew at +2000, Ryder Cup combatants Keegan Bradley and Robert MacIntyre should be popular selections in this wide-open lid-lifter. Bradley, who captained the U.S. side at Bethpage Black, can now focus solely on his golf. The 2025 winner at the Travelers returns to another short course where he has had recent successes. Bradley, the runner-up by a shot in 2024, cashed a T6 in 2025 and is 30-under aggregate over his last two visits. MacIntyre, who nearly won the U.S. Open at Oakmont, backed up his runner-up finish at Oakmont with a T7 at Royal Portrush and solo second place at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley. After a successful Ryder Cup campaign, his red-hot 2025 continued with a victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, followed by a pair of top-10 results to end the DP World Tour season. Not many are hotter upon arrival.
The 2023 champion, Si Woo Kim (+2500), is joined by Maverick McNealy, who finished T7 in 2023, and 2025 top-10 performer Harry Hall, all at odds of +2500.
The defending and reigning champion, Canadian Nick Taylor (+2700), who won a playoff over Nico Echavarria (+4000), picked up his third consecutive T7 or better finish at Waialae and his fifth victory on TOUR.
Here's a look at the odds for other selected players entered at FanDuel:
- +3000: Corey Conners
- +3300: Chris Kirk
- +3500: Kurt Kitayama, Jordan Spieth, Aaron Rai, Adam Scott
- +4000: Johnny Keefer, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup
- +4500: Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy, Rico Hoey, Eric Cole
- +5000: Jake Knapp, Taylor Pendrith
- +5500: Daniel Berger, Matt McCarty, Kristoffer Reitan, Mac Meissner
- +6000: Michael Brennan, Haotong Li
- +7000: Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Stevens, Michael Kim
- +7500: Lee Hodges, Pierceson Coody, Ryan Gerard, Neal Shipley, Webb Simpson
- +8000: Jordan Smith, Vince Whaley, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet
