Odds Outlook: Breaking down betting board as 2026 season begins at Sony Open in Hawaii

Rounding out the crew at +2000, Ryder Cup combatants Keegan Bradley and Robert MacIntyre should be popular selections in this wide-open lid-lifter. Bradley, who captained the U.S. side at Bethpage Black, can now focus solely on his golf. The 2025 winner at the Travelers returns to another short course where he has had recent successes. Bradley, the runner-up by a shot in 2024, cashed a T6 in 2025 and is 30-under aggregate over his last two visits. MacIntyre, who nearly won the U.S. Open at Oakmont, backed up his runner-up finish at Oakmont with a T7 at Royal Portrush and solo second place at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley. After a successful Ryder Cup campaign, his red-hot 2025 continued with a victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, followed by a pair of top-10 results to end the DP World Tour season. Not many are hotter upon arrival.