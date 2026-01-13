Chandler Phillips betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Chandler Phillips returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut last year with a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Phillips's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2024
|T57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at 6-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|65-67-71-71
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T32
|9-8-5-5
|14.622
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.316
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Phillips posted a -0.262 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips delivered a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
