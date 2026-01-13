Chandler Phillips betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Phillips has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.

Phillips has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Phillips has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Phillips has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Phillips has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.