PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati has struggled at Waialae Country Club in recent years, missing the cut in four of his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off Jan. 15-18 looking to turn around his fortunes at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Malnati's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-73+10
    2024MC71-70+1
    2023MC70-70E
    2022MC73-68+1
    2021T1462-69-64-69-16

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-74-72-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-68-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-66E--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-71-72-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-67-73-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-66-68-73-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.044

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has struggled off the tee in his past five tournaments with an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • His approach play has been slightly positive with a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Malnati has performed well with a 0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW