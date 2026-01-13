Peter Malnati betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati has struggled at Waialae Country Club in recent years, missing the cut in four of his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off Jan. 15-18 looking to turn around his fortunes at this tournament.
Malnati's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2021
|T14
|62-69-64-69
|-16
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.044
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has struggled off the tee in his past five tournaments with an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- His approach play has been slightly positive with a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Malnati has performed well with a 0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
