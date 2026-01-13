Zecheng Dou betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Zecheng Dou missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament, posting a score of 2-over in 2023. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Dou's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged -1.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.222
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Dou averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- Around the greens, Dou posted a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts, while his -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark highlights areas for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.