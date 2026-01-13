PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Brian Harman betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of The United States plays his third shot on the third hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of The United States plays his third shot on the third hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Harman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2166-67-66-71-10
    2024T1869-68-65-67-11
    2023T3267-69-70-65-9
    2022T4867-68-69-68-8
    2021T5666-69-67-69-9

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 11-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.003

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman averaged -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.208 in his past five tournaments shows solid iron play.
    • Around the greens, Harman posted a positive 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • His putting has been a challenge, as evidenced by his -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Dickson shoots 62, among three tied for Round 2 lead at The Bahamas Golf Classic

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for Sony Open in Hawaii?

    Latest
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW