Brian Harman betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Harman has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.

Harman has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Harman has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.