35M AGO

Kota Kaneko betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kota Kaneko has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years, making this his return to Waialae Country Club. The tournament runs Jan. 15-18 in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a total purse of $9.1 million.

    Latest odds for Kaneko at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This marks Kaneko's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kaneko's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3371-69-71-67-6--

    Kaneko's recent performances

    • Kaneko's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 6-under.
    • He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kaneko has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kaneko has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kaneko's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.183

    Kaneko's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kaneko averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.045 in his past five starts, indicating solid iron play.
    • Around the greens, Kaneko posted a 0.130 average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong short game skills.
    • On the putting surface, Kaneko averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts, an area where he could look to improve.
    • Overall, he averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kaneko as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

