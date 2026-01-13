Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Coody's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-67
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T57
|4-10-10--6
|--
|3.360
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.727
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.588 in his past five tournaments, showing strong performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Coody delivered a 0.336 mark, demonstrating solid iron play.
- On and around the greens, Coody posted a 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, while his -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark indicates an area for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
