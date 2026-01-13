Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Coody has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.