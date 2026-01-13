PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
40M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Coody's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-67E

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT574-10-10--6--3.360
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.727

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.588 in his past five tournaments, showing strong performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Coody delivered a 0.336 mark, demonstrating solid iron play.
    • On and around the greens, Coody posted a 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, while his -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark indicates an area for improvement.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

