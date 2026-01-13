Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Patrick Rodgers returns to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, looking to bounce back after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament. The $9.1 million event will see him attempt to improve upon his tied for 24th finish in 2024.
Rodgers' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2024
|T24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Based on available tournament history data, Rodgers finished tied for 24th at 10-under in 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish in his last ten performances at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.008
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.599 in his past five tournaments, showing strong performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rodgers had a -0.191 mark in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting putting has been a weakness in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
