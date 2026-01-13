PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, looking to bounce back after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament. The $9.1 million event will see him attempt to improve upon his tied for 24th finish in 2024.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-71-1
    2024T2470-66-68-66-10

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Based on available tournament history data, Rodgers finished tied for 24th at 10-under in 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-62-68-69-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-67-64-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-71-66-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6277-70-72-68+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish in his last ten performances at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.008

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.599 in his past five tournaments, showing strong performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rodgers had a -0.191 mark in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting putting has been a weakness in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

