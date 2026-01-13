Daniel Berger betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Berger's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2021
|T7
|64-68-64-66
|-18
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
Berger's recent performances
- Berger had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 4-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.684
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He recorded an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger struggled around the greens with an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the putting surfaces, Berger averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Berger averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
