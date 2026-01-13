PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    Lee Hodges finished tied for 10th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hodges' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1068-64-67-69-12
    2022MC69-73+2

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-66-66-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-73-77+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4069-68-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4076-66-68-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3873-67-68-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-72-70-70-35.6
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.431

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance from the tee box.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Hodges posted a -0.066 mark, indicating some room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

