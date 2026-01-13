Lee Hodges betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges finished tied for 10th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hodges' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.6
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.431
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance from the tee box.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Hodges posted a -0.066 mark, indicating some room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
