PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya has missed the cut in four consecutive appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, most recently shooting 1-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Kanaya's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-69-1
    2024MC74-66E
    2022MC66-71-3
    2021MC70-67-3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Kanaya has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this tournament from 2021-2025.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-70-70-62-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT767-64-65-69-1985.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4071-72-69-70-220.300

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.468

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.018.
    • Around the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Kanaya averaged 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, contributing to his 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Running with Rick: How data trends shape best bets for Sony Open in Hawaii

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Scheffler named GWAA’s 2025 Player of the Year

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    PGA TOUR Studios announces 'Mindful' series, exploring power of mental game in golf

    Latest
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW