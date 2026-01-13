Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya has missed the cut in four consecutive appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, most recently shooting 1-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this tournament.
Kanaya's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2024
|MC
|74-66
|E
|2022
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|2021
|MC
|70-67
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kanaya has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this tournament from 2021-2025.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|67-64-65-69
|-19
|85.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|71-72-69-70
|-2
|20.300
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.468
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.018.
- Around the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Kanaya averaged 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, contributing to his 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
