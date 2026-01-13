PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy finished tied for 45th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Roy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4567-69-67-70-7
    2023MC67-75+2

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-64-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-66-71-75-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6073-67-71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4068-69-73-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1869-71-67-68-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-71-64-1323.955
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT3511.511

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 13-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.204

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.428 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Roy averaged -0.243 over his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Roy's putting has been a relative strength, as he averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    David Ford betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Lee Hodges betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW