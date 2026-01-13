Kevin Roy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Kevin Roy of the United States watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy finished tied for 45th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Roy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|67-75
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-71-64
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|11.511
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 13-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.204
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.428 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Roy averaged -0.243 over his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- Roy's putting has been a relative strength, as he averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
