JUST NOW

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Saddier has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier had his best finish over his last ten tournament appearances at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even par.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.542

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 in his past five tournaments, indicating slight struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Saddier sported a solid 0.630 mark in his past five starts, showing strength in his iron play.
    • On and around the greens, Saddier delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark and a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

