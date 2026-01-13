Adrien Saddier betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Saddier had his best finish over his last ten tournament appearances at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even par.

Saddier has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Saddier has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.