PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
38M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Tosti's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-66-1
    2024T7066-70-77-64-3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Tosti's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 70th at 3-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.439

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Tosti recorded a -0.324 mark in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement.
    • Around the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Dickson shoots 62, among three tied for Round 2 lead at The Bahamas Golf Classic

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for Sony Open in Hawaii?

    Latest
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW