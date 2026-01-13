Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Tosti has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Tosti has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.