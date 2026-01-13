Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Tosti's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|2024
|T70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Tosti's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 70th at 3-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.439
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Tosti recorded a -0.324 mark in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement.
- Around the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
