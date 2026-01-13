Maverick McNealy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
McNealy finished tied for 45th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
McNealy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|2024
|T57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|2023
|T7
|66-67-67-67
|-13
|2022
|T27
|65-67-70-66
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 7-under.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.913
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 in his past five tournaments, indicating some struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy delivered a positive 0.294 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
- On and around the greens, McNealy has shown strength with a 0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 0.087 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.