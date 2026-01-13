PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    McNealy finished tied for 45th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    McNealy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4569-66-65-73-7
    2024T5768-69-69-68-6
    2023T766-67-67-67-13
    2022T2765-67-70-66-12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.913

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 in his past five tournaments, indicating some struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy delivered a positive 0.294 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
    • On and around the greens, McNealy has shown strength with a 0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 0.087 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

