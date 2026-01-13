Webb Simpson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Simpson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|2024
|T66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2022
|T61
|67-68-71-69
|-5
|2021
|T4
|65-65-67-64
|-19
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.333
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
- Simpson has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.319
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Simpson has averaged 0.029 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Simpson has delivered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Simpson has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
