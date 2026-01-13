Ricky Castillo betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his performance this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Castillo's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-67E

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT237-7-8-7--21.674
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3472-68-70-70E12.133

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.563

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Castillo posted a -0.477 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

