Nick Taylor betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor won this tournament last year, shooting 16-under at Waialae Country Club. He returns to defend his title at the Sony Open in Hawaii, set for Jan. 15-18, 2026.
Taylor's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-16
|2024
|T7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|2023
|T7
|70-68-62-67
|-13
|2021
|T11
|66-62-68-67
|-17
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 16-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.408
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134, indicating he lost strokes compared to the field off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.366 over his last five starts, showing he lost ground on approach shots.
- Taylor gained strokes around the green with a 0.232 average in his past five tournaments.
- His putting performance averaged -0.140 Strokes Gained over his last five starts.
- Overall, Taylor averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
