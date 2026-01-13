Nick Taylor betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Taylor has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.