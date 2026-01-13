PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
30M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor won this tournament last year, shooting 16-under at Waialae Country Club. He returns to defend his title at the Sony Open in Hawaii, set for Jan. 15-18, 2026.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Taylor's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025166-68-65-65-16
    2024T769-67-65-65-14
    2023T770-68-62-67-13
    2021T1166-62-68-67-17

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.408

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134, indicating he lost strokes compared to the field off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.366 over his last five starts, showing he lost ground on approach shots.
    • Taylor gained strokes around the green with a 0.232 average in his past five tournaments.
    • His putting performance averaged -0.140 Strokes Gained over his last five starts.
    • Overall, Taylor averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

