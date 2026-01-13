Matt McCarty betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his second shot on the 14th hole on day two of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 05, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty finished tied for 65th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
McCarty's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 25
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 25
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 25
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 25
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 25
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 25
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 25
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 25
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 25
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 25
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- McCarty has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.951
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCarty sported a -0.043 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty averaged 0.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
