38M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his third shot on the 18th hole on day four of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2026 at Heritage La Reserve Golf Club on December 21, 2025 in Bel Ombre, Mauritius. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard finished tied for 37th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Gerard's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3768-66-66-72-8

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship17-15-12-13--300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.299

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gerard sported a 0.403 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivered a -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

