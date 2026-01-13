Ryan Gerard betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his third shot on the 18th hole on day four of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2026 at Heritage La Reserve Golf Club on December 21, 2025 in Bel Ombre, Mauritius. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished tied for 37th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Gerard's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|1
|7-15-12-13
|--
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.
- Gerard has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.299
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gerard sported a 0.403 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
