2H AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts as he makes birdie at the 16th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance at French Lick Golf Resort - Pete Dye Course on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Hirata finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on last year's performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hirata at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hirata's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2168-63-70-69-10
    2024MC70-69-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hirata's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hirata's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2168-63-70-69-10--

    Hirata's recent performances

    • Hirata had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
    • Hirata has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.092

    Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata recorded a 0.046 mark in his past five starts. He also delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
    • On the greens, Hirata averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for potential improvement.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

