Kensei Hirata betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts as he makes birdie at the 16th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance at French Lick Golf Resort - Pete Dye Course on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Hirata finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on last year's performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hirata's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hirata's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.092
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata recorded a 0.046 mark in his past five starts. He also delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Hirata averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for potential improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
