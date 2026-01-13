PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Tom Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Tom Kim finished tied for 65th at four-under in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6568-65-74-69-4
    2023MC72-69+1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Kim missed the cut at this event in 2023, finishing at one-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-72-72-66+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship7272-71-77-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.186

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim posted a -0.298 mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Kim delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kim has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

