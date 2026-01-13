Max McGreevy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Max McGreevy has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
McGreevy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- McGreevy has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event, dating back to 2022.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T4
|9-16--4-16
|68.333
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 four times and recorded three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.950
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He posted an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- McGreevy recorded a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- His putting performance showed an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five appearances.
- McGreevy delivered a strong 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total average across his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
