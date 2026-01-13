Max McGreevy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

McGreevy has finished in the top 20 four times and recorded three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.

McGreevy has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.