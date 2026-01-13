PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his recent showing in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Wu's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4267-69-70-66-8
    2023MC70-69-1
    2022T2065-66-70-66-13

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC6-4----
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5467-69-70-71-76.100
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-66-71-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.911

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Wu has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.529

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Wu sported a -0.156 mark.
    • Around the greens, Wu delivered a -0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

