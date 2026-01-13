Dylan Wu betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Dylan Wu finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his recent showing in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Wu's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2022
|T20
|65-66-70-66
|-13
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|6-4
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.100
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.911
Wu's recent performances
- Wu had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Wu has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.529
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Wu sported a -0.156 mark.
- Around the greens, Wu delivered a -0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
