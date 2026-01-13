Dylan Wu betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Wu had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.

Wu has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.