Nico Echavarria betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

Echavarria has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.