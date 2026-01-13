PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nico Echavarria finished second at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on claiming his first victory in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025266-67-66-65-16
    2024T6668-68-68-72-4
    2023T1269-69-65-65-12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-67-65-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-69-76-71+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-68-67-63-21--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.646

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Echavarria recorded a 0.082 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Echavarria posted a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

