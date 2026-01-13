Nico Echavarria betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Nico Echavarria finished second at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on claiming his first victory in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Echavarria's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-16
|2024
|T66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|2023
|T12
|69-69-65-65
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.646
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Echavarria recorded a 0.082 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Echavarria posted a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
