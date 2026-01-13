PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brian Campbell withdrew from the Sony Open in Hawaii after shooting 67 in the first round in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of completing all four rounds in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Campbell's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD67-

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 67 in the first round.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic165-66-68-67-18500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayWD79+7--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.853 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.853

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell averaged -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campbell posted a -0.703 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his putting remained relatively steady with a -0.008 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    PGA TOUR Studios announces 'Mindful' series, exploring power of mental game in golf

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Ping adds G440 K driver with highest MOI in lineup; launches new line of s259 wedges

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW